WATCH NOW: Your Tuesday night forecast with Meteorologist Joe Martucci

For the second Nov. 9 in a row, temperature soared into the 70s, all a part of a very mild week. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the warmth will end when a potent storm system moves through for the end of the week. Joe has new information on the timing and what you can expect.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
