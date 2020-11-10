WATCH NOW: Your November 10 Morning Forecast

Support Local Journalism
Like clockwork recently, morning fog will give way to a late-summer like day in South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains if records will be broken again and has the timing for a soaking rain on the way.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.