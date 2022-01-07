 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Winter storm warning in effect for parts of NJ, we have the forecast
WATCH NOW: Winter storm warning in effect for parts of NJ, we have the forecast

7 a.m. CMC Friday

The 7 a.m. forecasted radar from the Canadian model for Friday's coastal storm. 

 Joe Martucci

Parts of NJ have been upgraded to a winter storm warning by the National Weather Service. This will not be Monday's nor'easter, where a swath of South Jersey saw over a foot of snow with moderate stage coastal flooding. However, it will mean the quick return of snow plows, snow shovels and a hazardous Friday morning commute. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live with more.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
