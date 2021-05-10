WATCH NOW: Will South Jersey be able to see twice rescheduled NASA launch Monday?

For the third night in a row, South Jerseyans will patiently await to see if NASA will launch the KiNET-X sounding rocket missions from its Wallops Island, Virginia facility, in order to catch it's bright streak across the sky. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains whether the third time will …

The third time likely won't be the charm for NASA as a rocket tries to take off from Wallops Island for third day in a row, twice rescheduled by the weather.

The KiNET-X sounding rocket mission is scheduled to lift off at some point between 8:04 p.m. to 8:44 p.m. As long as the sky remains clear, the entire East Coast will be able to see the glow in the night sky.

Or, the weather being ideal enough for take off in the first place.

On both Saturday and Sunday, NASA scrubbed the launches, attributing strong upper level reasons to the reason for the cancellation. At the 300 millibar level, roughly 30,000 feet high, winds were 50 to 60 knots.

Monday's upper level winds look to be even stronger than Sunday, with 60 to 70 knot winds.

For South Jersey, the area south of the White Horse Pike will have it visible up to ten seconds after the launch. To the north of there, until near the New York border, it will be 10 to 30 seconds after the launch.

Video of the footage will be live on the Wallops IBM video site, beginning at 7:40 p.m. Monday.