WATCH NOW: Will South Jersey be able to see twice rescheduled NASA launch Monday?
WATCH NOW: Will South Jersey be able to see twice rescheduled NASA launch Monday?

For the third night in a row, South Jerseyans will patiently await to see if NASA will launch the KiNET-X sounding rocket missions from its Wallops Island, Virginia facility, in order to catch it's bright streak across the sky. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains whether the third time will be the charm or if it's three strikes and out.

For the third night in a row, South Jerseyans will patiently await to see if NASA will launch the KiNET-X sounding rocket missions from its Wallops Island, Virginia facility, in order to catch it's bright streak across the sky. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains whether the third time will be the charm or if it's three strikes and out.

The third time likely won't be the charm for NASA as a rocket tries to take off from Wallops Island for third day in a row, twice rescheduled by the weather. 

The KiNET-X sounding rocket mission is scheduled to lift off at some point between 8:04 p.m. to 8:44 p.m. As long as the sky remains clear, the entire East Coast will be able to see the glow in the night sky.

Or, the weather being ideal enough for take off in the first place. 

On both Saturday and Sunday, NASA scrubbed the launches, attributing strong upper level reasons to the reason for the cancellation. At the 300 millibar level, roughly 30,000 feet high, winds were 50 to 60 knots. 

Monday's upper level winds look to be even stronger than Sunday, with 60 to 70 knot winds. 

For South Jersey, the area south of the White Horse Pike will have it visible up to ten seconds after the launch. To the north of there, until near the New York border, it will be 10 to 30 seconds after the launch.

NASA Rocket Launch

As long as the weather permits, South Jersey will be able to see a NASA rocket launch anywhere from 0 to 30 seconds after rocket launch, from south to north. The rocket launch is scheduled for 8:02 p.m. Saturday. 

Video of the footage will be live on the Wallops IBM video site, beginning at 7:40 p.m. Monday. 

The mission, called the KiNETic-scale energy and momentum transport eXperiment, will study how energy and momentum are transported through areas of space that are connected by magnetic energy.

Approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds to 10 minutes after launch, you may be able to see a violet color in the southeastern sky. The rocket will release a non-harmful barium vapor for the study just to the north of Bermuda, when it is 217 to 249 miles up in the sky. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

