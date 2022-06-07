WATCH NOW: Wildwood tiny house moves to Upper Township

WILDWOOD — A kit-built A-frame house from around 1960 has been safely transported to its new home in Upper Township, with crews from S.J. Hauck of Pleasantville loading it in two sections onto the back of oversized trucks and driving it to the new location.

The property at 207 Bennett Ave. sold last year, and the new owners planned to demolish the red building that some had dubbed the pizza house for its color and triangle shape.

The group Preserving the Wildwoods had sought to save the house, which was originally owned by Glenn Dye, a veteran of World War II and lifelong Wildwood resident who had a career in automobiles after the war.

He never lived in the house, instead using it as a clubhouse for his various organizations and hobbies, including a stamp collecting organization.

The house was relocated to the property of Ed Bixby, who said he is not sure to what use he will put the building. He said he mainly wanted to preserve it.

When the two-bedroom property was advertised for sale, it was offered as a potential site for Airbnb or another vacation rental. But even in the advertisements, with the price set at $175,000, the house was described as being in need of repair, or as a development opportunity.

There have been several instances in which houses have been picked up and moved from barrier island communities to the mainland, including a case in 2019 in which a house was moved from Avalon and given to Habitat for Humanity. It was placed in Upper Township.

There was a much larger enterprise that year, in which a house that was once one of the oldest in Avalon was moved from a storage yard in Egg Harbor Township and transported one floor at a time to Cape May in March.

