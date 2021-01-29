WATCH NOW: Why are the roads being brined two days before the snow?

Support Local Journalism
South Jersey roads are being painted with white lines of brine Friday morning, ahead of a nor'easter that will bring wintry weather. The brine is placed to lower the freezing point of snow and ice, so that when the air temperature is below 32, the roads are staying wet, not white with now. However, why two days before? Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains.
