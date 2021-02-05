WATCH NOW: What are computer models saying about snow in Sunday's nor'easter?

Meteorologist Joe Martucci gives a look inside his forecast, looking at the two scenarios possible for the Sunday storm and what it would mean for South Jersey. Joe says the shore could accumulate snow.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
How will this storm happen?
A leftover piece of moisture from Friday’s cold front will hang around on the Gulf Coast of Florida on Saturday. Eventually, that will wander over to the Atlantic Coast, where it will quickly move to the north-northeast Saturday night into Sunday.
Meanwhile, a storm will move out of Alberta on Friday, dive into the mid-South on Saturday and then move toward that other storm at night. How they interact will ultimately determine our outcome.
What is the timing?
The storm should hit South Jersey between Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon. However, how long you see precipitation will vary based on where you are.
For the shore, anticipate it from early Sunday morning to early Sunday afternoon. If you’re in Bridgeton or Buena Vista Township, it may not start until late morning. This may only last a few hours, if that.
Will there be coastal flooding?
Minor-stage flooding will be possible with the Sunday p.m. high tide. Given the quarter moon, astronomical tides will be lower. There will be northeast winds, and they will be strong. However, they won’t be long-lasting and will turn to the northwest Sunday night.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
The five ingredients that bring coastal flooding
So, will it snow?
It’s the million-dollar question, especially after the South Jersey saw barely more than a coating, while northwest New Jersey saw a solid 2 feet or more of snow.
Yes, I do see snow falling. However, given the daytime timing and marginal temperatures (at or just above freezing), it should be limited to grassy or colder surfaces.
Likely, when precipitation is light, it will be rain. When it’s heavy, it will be snow. I’d expect more rain than snow for those in Cape May County.
Also of note, Atlantic City International Airport did break their measurable snow drought of 13 months on Sunday. However, the measurable snow cover drought continues on for day 420 as of Thursday. That is good enough for third place all time, since records started in 1945. The longest is a 715 day drought from Feb. 25, 1972 to Feb. 8, 1974.
Here are what the computer models are saying about snow in the Sunday nor'easter?
What do we not know yet?
I still need to figure out an exact snow forecast. Also, the position of the low will be key to how much of the storm you see. It’s entirely possible that places well inland, such as Bridgeton or Buena Vista, will be dry.
What about the rain Friday?
Rain showers will be everywhere by 7 a.m. Friday, associated with a long cold front that will stretch from Quebec to Florida. Temperatures have been warming overnight. As a result, we will be in the mid-30s to start out the day, leading to all rain.
Rain showers will be around through the morning, ending between noon and 2 p.m. Even during the morning and midday, it will not be a washout. Rainfall totals should be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. High temperatures will surge into the upper 40s as the rain ends, thanks to a southerly wind blowing, which will be gusty at times.
