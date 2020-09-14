The raging wildfires in the western United States showed up in the South Jersey skies Monday.
With a cold front pushing out clouds early Monday morning, the region should have experie nced a sunny day. However, the bright, blue sky never came. Instead, a hazy sunshine, easily mistaken for a cloudy day, marked the day.
The reason originated thousands of miles away, in the form of smoke from numerous wildfires in the Pacific coast states of California, Oregon and Washington.
In the past week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the flames have engulfed over a million acres. The raging wildfires have killed at least 35 people, destroying neighborhoods.
A mid- to upper-level ridge of high pressure, centered in the Great Plains, carried the smoke from the Pacific Northwest, and a clockwise-spinning high pressure system did the rest, depositing the cross-country smoke over the mid-Atlantic. After traveling thousands of miles in the air, the smoke is not enough to degrade air quality index here to “unhealthy” levels. However, the New Jersey Department of Environment Protection did report the region’s air quality was “moderate,” an advisory for those unusually sensitive to particle pollution.
The wildfire smoke could stick around until Tuesday.
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.
BEAVERCREEK, Ore. — With crews battling wildfires that have killed at least 35 people, destr…
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.