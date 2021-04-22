WATCH NOW: Unusual late April snow falls in parts of South Jersey

Snow showers passed over parts of Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties in an unusual late April snowfall. The combination of a cold, Canadian airmass and a piece of mid-level energy swinging through lead to the flurry frenzie.
Beth Schofield, in Greenwich Township, captured the moments outside of her yard. At Wilmington, Delaware, the nearest official snow reporting site to the area, it was only the sixth time snow fell at or after the 22nd of April. No snow accumulated on the ground.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
