WATCH NOW: Unusual late April snow falls in parts of South Jersey
WATCH NOW: Unusual late April snow falls in parts of South Jersey

Greenwich, NJ Snowfall Video Cover
Joe Martucci

Snow showers passed over parts of Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties in an unusual late April snowfall. The combination of a cold, Canadian airmass and a piece of mid-level energy swinging through lead to the flurry frenzie.

Beth Schofield, in Greenwich Township, captured the moments outside of her yard. At Wilmington, Delaware, the nearest official snow reporting site to the area, it was only the sixth time snow fell at or after the 22nd of April. No snow accumulated on the ground.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

Breaking News