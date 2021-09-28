 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Tuesday afternoon update on severe weather threat to NJ
Hail

Unlike sleet, which is ice formed by rain falling through very cold air, hail is a much more dangerous phenomenon associated with much more dangerous weather. Hail forms when powerful updrafts inside of thunderstorms force water well above the freezing level. That water freezes into large hailstones, which eventually become too heavy for the updraft and comes crashing down to Earth.

A broken line of strong to severe storms will pass through Tuesday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the latest on what to expect.

Protect your cars and outdoor furniture and cut down loose objects that could be projectiles in the wind. A broken line of strong to even severe thunderstorms will move through the area Tuesday.

A powerful autumn cold front will tap into a warm and moist airmass present in the southern half of the state. That will provide the unstable air needed to create thunderstorms and possible severe weather.

SPC

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed South Jersey in a level two of five risk for severe weather, a slight risk. A slight risk means "scattered severe storms are possible". Only at a level four of five risk is severe weather expected by the SPC. 

Unusual for New Jersey, hail is of most concern. Small, under one inch in diameter hail will be likely in strong thunderstorms. However, the potential for damaging, over one inch hail will be possible. Cars, crops and outdoor furniture may be damaged. 

Severe weather risk

Of lesser concern will be damaging winds. Winds up to 60 mph will not be ruled out. However, most, if not all, of the region should avoid the damage and power outages that come with severe winds. 

A tornado weary New Jersey will welcome the news that the tornado risk is zero for Tuesday. 13 tornadoes have spun through the Garden State, the second most since reliable records started in 1950. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
