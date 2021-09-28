WATCH NOW: Tuesday afternoon update on severe weather threat to NJ

Protect your cars and outdoor furniture and cut down loose objects that could be projectiles in the wind. A broken line of strong to even severe thunderstorms will move through the area Tuesday.

A powerful autumn cold front will tap into a warm and moist airmass present in the southern half of the state. That will provide the unstable air needed to create thunderstorms and possible severe weather.

Unusual for New Jersey, hail is of most concern. Small, under one inch in diameter hail will be likely in strong thunderstorms. However, the potential for damaging, over one inch hail will be possible. Cars, crops and outdoor furniture may be damaged.

Of lesser concern will be damaging winds. Winds up to 60 mph will not be ruled out. However, most, if not all, of the region should avoid the damage and power outages that come with severe winds.

A tornado weary New Jersey will welcome the news that the tornado risk is zero for Tuesday. 13 tornadoes have spun through the Garden State, the second most since reliable records started in 1950.

