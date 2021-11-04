 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Thursday daytime forecast with Meteorologist Joe Martucci
WATCH NOW: Thursday daytime forecast with Meteorologist Joe Martucci

Your home for the complete shore and mainland forecast, year round, is with Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City. 

It's another cold start in the Garden State. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says a jet stream dipping into the region is the reason why. Expect 50s for Thursday again. Looking forward, Joe says coastal flooding will return to the forecast as he tracks a potential nor'easter.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
