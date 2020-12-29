 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: The New Year's Eve Forecast for South Jersey
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: The New Year's Eve Forecast for South Jersey

{{featured_button_text}}
An American Crossroads

The giant numerals for New Year’s Eve in New York’s Times Square rest near the street last week. The midnight celebration isn’t for everyone. You can peg your event to the new year’s arrival in another part of the world and get a normal night’s sleep.

 Frank Franklin II / Associated press

With indoor food and drink service ending at 10 p.m., you may be taking the party outside for the last night of 2020. 

Fortunately, the weather will give an assist. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While a few showers will be around during the day, with highs around 50 degrees, high pressure will build in just enough from the north for a dry Thursday night.

Temperatures will slide through the the 40s, with a light wind and a partly cloudy sky. 

New Year's Eve Outside

As the champagne pops and the ball drops, South Jersey will be treated to temperatures in the 40s and a partly cloudy sky.  

After midnight, temperatures will slide into the upper 30s for New Year's Day morning lows on the mainland, with low 40s at the shore, just chilly enough to perk you up as you go outside. Clouds will quickly build in, though, as a duo of storm systems will bring rain and wind for most of the holiday. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News