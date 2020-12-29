WATCH NOW: The New Year's Eve Forecast for South Jersey

With indoor food and drink service ending at 10 p.m., you may be taking the party outside for the last night of 2020.

Fortunately, the weather will give an assist.

While a few showers will be around during the day, with highs around 50 degrees, high pressure will build in just enough from the north for a dry Thursday night.

Temperatures will slide through the the 40s, with a light wind and a partly cloudy sky.

After midnight, temperatures will slide into the upper 30s for New Year's Day morning lows on the mainland, with low 40s at the shore, just chilly enough to perk you up as you go outside. Clouds will quickly build in, though, as a duo of storm systems will bring rain and wind for most of the holiday.

