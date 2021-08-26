WATCH NOW: The hottest day of the week is today, your Thursday forecast

Support Local Journalism
The fifth heat wave of 2021 will be official Thursday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says that, before the 1980s, there was never that many heat waves in one year in Atlantic City International Airport's history. Storms will enter the picture Thursday, as unsettled weather takes us through the weekend. Joe has the latest.
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
