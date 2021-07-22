WATCH NOW: The forecast for Saturday's "Night in Venice" in Ocean City

There are multiple places to watch the parade, with grandstands set up along street ends from Battersea Road to 16th Street and near the boat ramp at Tennessee Avenue. Those interested also can watch the parade pass under the Ninth Street bridge from the pedestrian lane, although city officials say no chairs will be allowed and viewers should not block the right-of-way.

All of the viewing areas are free except for the Bayside Center, 520 Bay Ave., where there will be a picnic area with barbecue for sale to benefit the Junior Raiders football and cheerleading squads, as well as bleacher seating. Tickets for the center are $4 for children 12 and under and $8 for adults. The venue will include a DJ and views of the post-parade fireworks, and often sells out. Tickets may be purchased at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave., or at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice.

The center opens at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The parade is set to pass the site around 6:15. Fireworks will be launched from Third Street after the parade.

Night in Venice may be the granddaddy of local boat parades, but it’s not the only one. In Stone Harbor, the Festival of Lights boat parade is also planned for Saturday. Cape May County officials have warned drivers of delays when the drawbridge at Stone Harbor Boulevard opens for about 20 minutes when the parade starts around 8 p.m., and then again at 9.

