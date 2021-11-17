 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: The forecast for NJ's longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
WATCH NOW: The forecast for NJ's longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

Lunar Eclipse Photo Gallery

A yacht sails past as the moon rises in Sydney Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

 Mark Baker

The longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years will be Friday morning. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we'll need every minute of that long eclipse for the sky to clear out after the rain.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
