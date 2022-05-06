WATCH NOW: The difference between minor, moderate and major coastal flood stage

Coastal flooding brings anything from water on the side of the road to life and property damage. To identify how significant the coastal flooding will be by you, the National Weather Service uses minor, moderate and major flood stage for classification. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is in Avalon, New Jersey, to explain it all.
I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
