WATCH NOW: Snow falls in slow motion in Pleasantville
WATCH NOW: Snow falls in slow motion in Pleasantville

For the first time since Feb. 29, widespread snow fell in South Jersey.

It was only flurries, but it was enough to cause a snow globe effect in parts of the area. Snow began in Cumberland County around 11:30 a.m., moving toward the coast around 1 p.m.

Snow showers will be possible until 4 p.m. No accumulations will be likely in South Jersey. However, towns in the northern part of the state have seen over an inch. 

