WATCH NOW: Snow falls in slow motion in Pleasantville

For the first time since Feb. 29, widespread snow fell in South Jersey.
It was only flurries, but it was enough to cause a snow globe effect in parts of the area. Snow began in Cumberland County around 11:30 a.m., moving toward the coast around 1 p.m.
1245PM Radar: Snow will hit the coast within the next half hour! This might be the most snow we'll see in all of 2020 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/nyaf1QLrRw— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 9, 2020
Snow. pic.twitter.com/LfXmEtHHEq— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 9, 2020
Snow showers will be possible until 4 p.m. No accumulations will be likely in South Jersey. However, towns in the northern part of the state have seen over an inch.
1.2" in Stewartsville, NJ WRNJ-27 pic.twitter.com/liftZ5yDH3— Dave Dabour (@dabour) December 9, 2020
FAVE-5: Here's Joe Martucci's most memorable work from 2020
Highs and lows.
For me, that usually means temperatures. For most of us in South Jersey, lows mean the struggles of dealing with Tropical Storm Isaias, a derecho, and multiple days where winds howled over 70 mph. Of course, I didn't even get into COVID-19.
The highs came in the form of the record warmth in November, where we flocked to the beach, in November. It also meant one of the most vibrant fall foliage seasons we've ever seen and, for some, a record snowless winter.
As the page turns to 2021, let's look back at how you shaped my year at The Press. Here are five pieces that I thought were most memorable from 2020.
Highs and lows. For me, that usually means temperatures. For most of us in South Jersey, lows mean the struggles of dealing with Tropical Stor…
