WATCH NOW: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect, here's what to know
WATCH NOW: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect, here's what to know

Severe t-storm watch
Joe Martucci

Charge up your devices, take in loose objects and trim down any weakened tree branches. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of New Jersey through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A line of fast moving thunderstorms will pass between 2 and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Expect a line of broken thunderstorms, followed by a 30 to 60 minute period of steady rain afterwards. Damaging winds will be the main threat, with hail damage and roadway flooding to a lesser extent.

The line of thunderstorms developed in eastern Pennsylvania and Maryland around noon, bringing hail up to one inch. They will move to the northeast from there. Afterwards, expect a gusty northwest wind that will crash temperatures in the mid-30s overnight, feeling like the 20s for Thursday morning. 

Check back for updates, as this is a developing story. You may follow Joe Martucci on Social Media for more updates. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

