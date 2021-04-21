WATCH NOW: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect, here's what to know

Charge up your devices, take in loose objects and trim down any weakened tree branches. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of New Jersey through 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A line of fast moving thunderstorms will pass between 2 and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Expect a line of broken thunderstorms, followed by a 30 to 60 minute period of steady rain afterwards. Damaging winds will be the main threat, with hail damage and roadway flooding to a lesser extent.
The line of thunderstorms developed in eastern Pennsylvania and Maryland around noon, bringing hail up to one inch. They will move to the northeast from there. Afterwards, expect a gusty northwest wind that will crash temperatures in the mid-30s overnight, feeling like the 20s for Thursday morning.
Check back for updates, as this is a developing story. You may follow Joe Martucci on Social Media for more updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.