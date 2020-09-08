The five day streak of rain-free and clear weather will come to an end Tuesday night. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says a stomier and stickier airmass will be on the way. Joe has the forecast to plan out your week.
WATCH NOW: September 8 Evening Forecast
