WATCH NOW: Scud clouds, thunderstorms, roll into Somers Point Monday
WATCH NOW: Scud clouds, thunderstorms, roll into Somers Point Monday

 Joe Martucci

A group of scud clouds passed over the bay in Somers Point with thunderstorms Monday evening. Scud clouds are ragged low clouds that occur below the main thunderstorm cloud base.They are often found in the vicinity of rainshafts. Scud clouds are formed when rising air, with greater than average humidity, evaporate before reaching the main thunderstorm cloud. They may also happen during the breakup of rain drops, when they accumulate in regions of high humidity.

A group of scud clouds passed over the bay in Somers Point with thunderstorms Monday evening. Scud clouds are ragged low clouds that occur below the main thunderstorm cloud base.

They are often found in the vicinity of rainshafts. Scud clouds are formed when rising air, with greater than average humidity, evaporate before reaching the main thunderstorm cloud. They may also happen during the breakup of rain drops, when they accumulate in regions of high humidity. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
