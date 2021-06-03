 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Pro surfer Rob Kelly surfs ferry wake in Cape May
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Pro surfer Rob Kelly surfs ferry wake in Cape May

{{featured_button_text}}
Rob Kelly sunset barrel

Pro surfer and Ocean City native Rob Kelly surfed in South Jersey Saturday, March 4, 2018 after a winter storm brought near perfect waves to the area. 

 Trevor Murphy

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ocean City professional surfer Rob Kelly on Monday posted a video to his Facebook page of him surfing in the wake of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

He can be seen in the video waiting for the ferry to pass, bringing a wake up under his board. He immediately gets to surfing, and many of the ferry's passengers can be seen in the video watching Kelly hitch a ride in the boat's wake.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News