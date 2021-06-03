WATCH NOW: Pro surfer Rob Kelly surfs ferry wake in Cape May

Support Local Journalism
Ocean City professional surfer Rob Kelly on Monday posted a video to his Facebook page of him surfing in the wake of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.
He can be seen in the video waiting for the ferry to pass, bringing a wake up under his board. He immediately gets to surfing, and many of the ferry's passengers can be seen in the video watching Kelly hitch a ride in the boat's wake.
