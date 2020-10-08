WATCH NOW: October 8 Evening Forecast from Avalon Golf Club

Support Local Journalism
Meteorologist Joe Martucci is taking in another bright, sunny day form Avalon Golf Club, where he's joined by Cape May County OEM Director as well as Avalon Mayor Marty Pagliughi. Joe has the full seven day forecast, but first Pagliughi tries his hand at Joe's Italian Lightning Round.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.