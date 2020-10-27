WATCH NOW: October 27 Evening Forecast

Support Local Journalism
High temperatures Tuesday more than doubled where they were in places like Oklahoma and Texas. While that cold won't happen for a while, the storm system bringing that cold will pass Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the first look at exact timing and how much coastal flooding we'll see.
