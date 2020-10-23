WATCH NOW: October 23 Evening Forecast from Northfield

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is outside Carinne Leisey-Gulati's State Farm office in Northfield for the weekend forecast. Joe says it'll be more of the foggy weather for Friday night. Crisp, fall weather will eventually move in, but it won't be for long. A storm system will cap off the weekend.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.