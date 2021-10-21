 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Oct. 22-23 high school football forecast, from Mainland Regional HS
WATCH NOW: Oct. 22-23 high school football forecast, from Mainland Regional HS

After the warmest Friday night of the football season last week, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says this Friday won't be all that cold either. Him and Sports Reporter Mike McGarry were at Mainland Regional High School to talk about it and cover the biggest games of the weekend. SPONSOR: Oakcrest boys soccer and defending CAL champions would like to welcome you to this week’s high school football forecast! This week we would like to recognize Sophomore Goalie William Grayson who helped us in our victory against Ocean City Friday. Please visit us on Twitter at @OHS_Boys_Soccer and on Facebook at Oakcrest Falcons BOYS Soccer. Attention 8th graders if you want to be a future falcon and part of our winning tradition join our magnet programs by going to https://www.gehrhsd.net. For Oakcrest Gear checkout our link to the team shop here at https://fancloth.shop/ACFGJ

