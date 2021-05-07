WATCH NOW: Ocean City restaurant hires robot

OCEAN CITY — The newest Island Grill Restaurant staff member is unlike anyone they've hired before.

She's a robot, named Peanut.

Peanut is a food service robot who takes the place of three bus people and is the only one of her kind on the East Coast, Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

The Yoa family, the owners of the Atlantic Avenue restaurant, hired Peanut after the COVID-19 pandemic and recent labor shortage inspired them to reinvent how they do business, Gillian said.

Andy Yoa contacted Richtec Robotics, and shortly after, Peanut joined the Island Grill staff.

Peanut can open kitchen doors, allowing for food deliveries to come to and from the kitchen, deliver orders to guests and recognize customers and obstacles to adjust her course.

“The pandemic has been difficult for our local businesses. It is exciting to see the forward thinking ingenuity of our businesses," Gillian said. "Island Grill Restaurant and the Yoa Family are staples in Ocean City, and we are happy they are finding unique ways to remain a prominent restaurant on the island."

