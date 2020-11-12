WATCH NOW: November 12 Afternoon Forecast from Ventnor

Support Local Journalism
Meteorologist Joe Martucci is at Ventnor City Hall on this soggy Thursday. Showers will continue for a while, but it won't be like the 2 plus inches of rain that fell so far. Joe has the full forecast with Donna Peterson, Ventnor's Emergency Management Coordinator.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.