WATCH NOW: Nov. 5's high school football forecast, from Ocean City High School

A preview of this weekend's high school football playoff games
First and 10 with HS Live: State playoff preview
Central Jersey Group V
Egg Harbor Township (7) at Cherokee (2), 6 p.m. Friday
Egg Harbor (7-3) has won six of its last seven and makes its first playoff appearance since 2010. The Eagles rely on the running of Rondell Vaughan Jr. (952 rushing yards) and Mohamed Soumaworo (760 rushing yards). Sophomore defensive lineman Mike Simeon has 48 tackles, 17 for losses. Cherokee (5-2) is ranked No. 10 in The Press’ Elite 11. The Chiefs have won four straight behind junior running back Brandon Boria, who has 140 times for 1,375 yards and 17 TDs.
Williamstown (5) at Southern Regional (4), 7 p.m. Friday
Williamstown (4-5) is a traditional Group V power with three sectional championships. Williamstown beat Southern 43-20 in 2012 to win the South Jersey Group V championship. Friday’s game will feature a pair of outstanding running backs. Turner Inge (1,218 rushing yards) leads Williamstown. Southern (4-4) relies on Jaiden Brown.
Central Jersey Group IV
Clearview (6) at Lacey Township (3), 6 p.m. Friday
Lacey (5-3) had won three straight before last week’s 34-0 loss to Middletown South. Lions quarterback Noah Brunatti has thrown for 896 yards and 10 TDs. Junior running back Dominic Perrone compliments Brunatti with 514 rushing yards. Clearview (5-3) has won two straight and beat Mainland Regional 21-13 last week. Senior linebacker Jackson Powell made 12 tackles and had four sacks in the win.
Hammonton (7) at Shawnee (2), 6 p.m. Friday
These teams also met in the 2019 and 2017 playoffs with Shawnee winning both those contests. Hammonton (5-5) has won three straight. Freshman running back Kevin Smith has rushed for 412 yards. Senior linebacker Austin Hudak spark the Hammonton defense. Senior quarterback Matt Welsey, a four-year starter, leads Shawnee (5-3). He’s thrown for 1,536 yards and 15 TDs and run for 413 yards and 13 TDs.
Central Jersey Group III
Oakcrest (8) at Rumson-Fair Haven (1), 7 p.m. Friday
Oakcrest (3-5) clinched a playoff spot with a 35-8 win over Pemberton last Saturday. Falcons senior quarterback Aaron Bullock has thrown for 1,368 yards and 13 TDs. Senior defensive back Ezekiel Ashiagbor leads the Oakcrest defense with 59 tackles, 17 for losses. Rumson (7-1) is one of the Shore Conference’s top teams. Bulldogs quarterback Colin Kennedy has run and thrown for seven TDs. Running back Geoffrey Schroeder ran for 262 yards and four TDs as Rumson beat Long Branch 43-6 last week.
Central Jersey Group II
Barnegat (8) at Raritan (1), 7 p.m. Friday
Barnegat (5-3) has won two straight. Myquan Rush ran for three touchdowns in last Friday’s 36-0 win over Pinelands Regional. Barnegat last qualified for the playoffs in 2018 and its last playoff victory came in 2013 when it advanced to the South Jersey Group III final. Raritan (4-4) has won two straight. Raritan junior running back Kieran Falzon has rushed for more than 1,000 yards.
Middle Township (6) at Haddonfield (3), 7 p.m. Friday
Middle Township (6-1) makes its first playoff appearance since 2016. Panthers quarterback Brett Nabb has thrown for 12 TDs and run for four scores. Senior linebacker David Giulian leads a defense that has three shutouts with 71 tackles, 14 for losses. Haddonfield (6-2) is a perennial South Jersey Group II power with five sectional championships. Haddonfield quarterback Carson Wolff has thrown for 727 yards and nine TDs and run for 493 yards. Junior linebacker Johnny Mink leads the Haddonfield defense with 90 tackles.
South Jersey Group IV
Toms River South (8) at Millville (1), 6 p.m. Friday
Millville (7-1) is ranked N0. 5 in The Elite 11. The Thunderbolts average 42.9 points per game. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 1,746 yards with 18 TDs and just four interceptions. LeQuint Allen, a Syracuse University recruit, has rushed for 1,158 yards. Toms River South (3-6) ended a three-game losing streak with a 12-9 win over Red Bank last week.
Game of the Week
What: South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal
Who: Mainland Regional (4-5) at Ocean City (9-0)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Ocean City
Did you know: Ocean City is the No. 2 seed, while Mainland is seeded seventh. This is the fifth time these rivals have met in the past two years. Ocean City has won three of the four previous contests, including a 34-6 win over Mainland on Sept. 17. Mainland leads the series 28-21.
Key players:
Mainland Regional: Ja’Briel Mace, RB, 844 rushing yards, nine TDs; Brandon Dearborn, QB, 17 of 34 for 135 yards; JJ Sinclair, LB, 90 tackles, 16 for losses; Noah Torres, LB, 5.5 sacks; Joe Sheeran, D< two interceptions, four passes deflected/
Ocean City: Riley Gunnels, QB, 1,025 passing yards, 14 TD [passes; Sean Mazzitelli, RB/LB, 742 rushing yards; Mike Gray, TE/DE, six TD catches; Jake Hoag, WR, 13 catches for 381 yards; Taylor Eget, LB; Charley Cossaboone, DB.
South Jersey Group III
Absegami (8) at Cedar Creek (1), 2 p.m. Saturday
These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor District. Cedar Creek (9-0) leads the series 6-0, including a 55-0 win on Sept. 17. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. J.C. Landicini has thrown for 2,158 yards. Senior linebacker CJ Resto has made 93 tackles. Absegami (3-6) relies on quarterback Ray Weed, who has thrown for 1,003 yards and run for 803 yards.
