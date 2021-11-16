 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: North Jersey saw it's first snow Nov. 15, when will South Jersey?
WATCH NOW: North Jersey saw it's first snow Nov. 15, when will South Jersey?

Jan. 4 "Blizzard of 2018"

In the midst of that historic cold snap was a historic South Jersey winter storm. The Blizzard of 2018 pummeled the Jersey Shore with strong winds and heavy snow. Typically, well inland locations see the most snow from a storm, but not this time. Loaded with cold air all around the state, Tuckerton reported 17.5 inches of snow, taking the top spot in The Press' coverage area (full snow map here). Snow drifts were as high as 7 feet outside The Press' Pleasantville office. 

Pictured: Joe Campbell of Cape May Court House, NJ, uses a tractor to plow the parking lot of his insurance office on Rt 9 in Cape May Court House. Up to a 12 inches of snow coupled with high wind from a coastal storm, caused treacherous conditions throughout South Jersey, Thursday Jan 4, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

New Jersey has its first measurable snow of the season on Nov. 15, when High Point State Park in the far northwest corner of the state saw the flakes fly, and stick. While it's technically snow season in South Jersey, the average first snow typically is still a few weeks away. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the snowy data.

New Jersey has its first measurable snow of the season on Nov. 15, when High Point State Park in the far northwest corner of the state saw the flakes fly, and stick.

While it's technically snow season in South Jersey, the average first snow typically is still a few weeks away. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the snowy data.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
