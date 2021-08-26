WATCH NOW: Looking back at the 'Freedom Summer' and 1964 Democratic Convention

Support Local Journalism
CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
CAPE MAY — A 16-year-old first-year lifeguard was knocked unconscious and thrown into the water when a wave broadsided the surf boat he was ta…
