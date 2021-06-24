WATCH NOW: Local artist completes new zebra mural in Atlantic City

A new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," was recently completed and unveiled in Atlantic City.

The unveiling of the painting was accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" on Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller, who has an art studio at the Noyes Arts Garage, completed the 10 feet x 48 feet piece at 900 Mediterranean Ave., behind Shore Park Hi-Rise and around the corner from the Pennsylvania Avenue School. The piece was sponsored by the Atlantic City Arts Foundation.

"For several years, I’d dreamt of painting a giant zebra popping out somewhere in Atlantic City, a happy surprise people would catch out of the corner of their eye," said Miller in a statement. "The mural is a page from the children’s book, U is for Urial, An Animal Alphabet, which I wrote and illustrated. The best part of working on the mural was meeting the neighbors.

"So many people stopped by — the kids zipped by on bikes, stopped to talk, or do chalk art on the sidewalks. Adults did a double take when they walked by the zebra, and circled back to check it out or say hello."

The artist said regular visitors checked on the progress, some stopped by to say thank you and express their appreciation while she was working on the piece.