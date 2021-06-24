WATCH NOW: Local artist completes new zebra mural in Atlantic City

Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Local artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller, who has an art studio at the Noyes Arts Garage, completed the 10 feet x 48 feet piece at 900 Mediterranean Ave., behind Shore Park Hi-Rise and around the corner from the Pennsylvania Avenue School. The piece was sponsored by the Atlantic City Arts Foundation.
"For several years, I’d dreamt of painting a giant zebra popping out somewhere in Atlantic City, a happy surprise people would catch out of the corner of their eye," said Miller in a statement. "The mural is a page from the children’s book, U is for Urial, An Animal Alphabet, which I wrote and illustrated. The best part of working on the mural was meeting the neighbors.
"So many people stopped by — the kids zipped by on bikes, stopped to talk, or do chalk art on the sidewalks. Adults did a double take when they walked by the zebra, and circled back to check it out or say hello."
The artist said regular visitors checked on the progress, some stopped by to say thank you and express their appreciation while she was working on the piece.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 10
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Artist and author Stephanie Segal Miller painted a new mural Titled "Z is for Zebra," the painting accompanied by a reading of the book "U is for Urial: An Animal Alphabet" in Atlantic City Friday June 18, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.