Meteorologist Joe Martucci rolls into the forecast from Dock Road in Eagleswood, scooting through the Thursday night and weekend forecast. Joe explains if any of the days will make you want to do a full stop.
Breaking
top story
WATCH NOW: July 23 evening forecast, from Eagleswood
Most Popular
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
Black Lives Matter protest held in Wildwood a week after controversial arrest
-
Absegami reviewing name change from Braves
-
Judge says South Jersey gym can remain open if it follows state's guidelines. Owners say that's not going to happen.
-
2 Philadelphia men arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana on Atlantic City Boardwalk, resisting arrest
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.