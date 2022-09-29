WATCH NOW: Hundreds gather in Upper Township as B.L. England cooling tower comes down

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The cooling tower at the former B.L. England power plant was razed this morning.

Hundreds of people gathered on the ramp leading up to the Garden State Parkway walkway in Beesleys Point as well as on the pier and beach to watch the implosion.

The plant dates from 1961, when the first diesel generators were installed. A year later, a coal–powered plant was added.

The cooling tower came later, installed in 1974. Cooling towers prevent power plants from heating up the nearby waterways, in this case the Great Egg Harbor Bay, which would otherwise impact the marine life around the plant.

The tower is 180 feet in diameter at the base and 208 feet tall, according to Department of Energy documents. For comparison, the Cape May Lighthouse is a little over 157 feet tall. The cooling tower may appear a little shorter standing next to the 475-foot smokestack nearby.