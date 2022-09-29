WATCH NOW: Hundreds gather in Upper Township as B.L. England cooling tower comes down

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The cooling tower at the former B.L. England power plant was razed this morning.
The cooling tower at the BL England Power Plant in Upper Township is gone 💣💣!— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) September 29, 2022
Video to come 👀 @ThePressofAC @Jerseynews_Bill pic.twitter.com/GCufP6HQM8
With a resounding thud and a cloud of smoke, the cooling tower is down. pic.twitter.com/UbifDFhwei— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) September 29, 2022
Hundreds of people gathered on the ramp leading up to the Garden State Parkway walkway in Beesleys Point as well as on the pier and beach to watch the implosion.
There’s a holiday atmosphere in the Beesley’s Point section of Upper Township as residents gather to watch the implosion of the cooling tower of the old power plant, set for 9:30 a.m. The Parkway walkway is closed, but people have gathered on the ramp leading up to it. pic.twitter.com/ajDRjahze4— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) September 29, 2022
The plant dates from 1961, when the first diesel generators were installed. A year later, a coal–powered plant was added.
The cooling tower came later, installed in 1974. Cooling towers prevent power plants from heating up the nearby waterways, in this case the Great Egg Harbor Bay, which would otherwise impact the marine life around the plant.
The tower is 180 feet in diameter at the base and 208 feet tall, according to Department of Energy documents. For comparison, the Cape May Lighthouse is a little over 157 feet tall. The cooling tower may appear a little shorter standing next to the 475-foot smokestack nearby.
People are also reading…
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.