WATCH NOW: How Cape May's state snowfall record may topple from nor'easter

Feb. 11-14, 1899 brought 34 inches of snow to Cape May, New Jersey's largest snowstorm on record. However, the recent three-day long nor'easter may challenge the top spot. Mount Arlington, in Morris County, measured both a 35.5 and 35.1 inch amount.
Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, explains to Meteorologist Joe Martucci the process to go from observation to new state record in an excerpt from the latest Something in the Air podcast.
