WATCH NOW: Hail rains down in Stafford Township
Penny to quarter sized hail fell in a severely warned thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon in the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township. Resident James Newman captured footage of the hail coming down over the Ocean County town.

Penny to quarter sized hail fell in a severely warned thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon in the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township.

Resident James Newman captured footage of the hail coming down over the Ocean County town. 

A cluster of thunderstorms formed around 1 p.m. in Ocean County, pushing toward Long Beach Island. Additional thunderstorms have back built toward the New Jersey Turnpike bringing repeated downpours to the county.

Radar has indicated nearly 2.5 inches of rain in Stafford Township as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Damaging winds have not been a problem as of the time of writing. However, with a severe thunderstorm watch in place until 8 p.m., downed trees and power lines will be possible. A Rutgers - New Jersey Weather Network Gauge in Eagleswood reported 1.51 inches through 2:15 p.m. 

