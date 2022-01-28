WATCH NOW: Galloway Township airman surprises children at Assumption Regional Catholic School

Emily and Maximus held onto their father tightly, clenching his uniform, as the halls filled with whistles and joy.

“I went from 0 to 100 with tears,” Petrilli said of the embrace.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Assumption Principal Joan Dollinger and Advancement Director Cathryn Flammer planned the surprise just a couple of days prior to hearing from Alicia that Victor was coming home.

The Petrilli family has a close relationship with Assumption Regional and its staff.

“We fell in love from day one,” Victor Petrilli said.

1:19 Kevin Lewis tapped to lead Lower Township police Joined by his family, Lewis took the oath of office as police chief this month at the reorga…

Alicia spoke of how important a support system is when having a husband who is deployed for long periods of time. The staff is always reaching out to help the Petrilli family, offering after school activities and to watch the kids if need be, she said.

“Anything we need, they’re there,” Alicia said.

Petrilli, who is also a New Jersey State Police trooper, is home for good and thrilled to get back into the swing of things with his family. He and Alicia are very involved in their children’s lives, from traveling together to fishing to coaching their sports teams.