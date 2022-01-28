WATCH NOW: Galloway Township airman surprises children at Assumption Regional Catholic School

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Students at Assumption Regional Catholic School cheered and sang the chorus to “God Bless America” while holding red, white and blue star balloons and waving American flags Friday, thinking they were having a photoshoot for the upcoming Catholic Schools Week.
Unknown to them, Sgt. Victor Petrilli, 33, was just outside the door, ready to surprise his children, Emily, 9, and Maximus, 5.
Victor Petrilli had been deployed overseas for over six months, and his children weren’t sure when they were going to see him again.
Petrilli, a medical technician for the U.S. Air Force from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, and his wife, Alicia, 36, walked through the excitement and welcome home signs to find their children waiting at the end of the hall.
Two shocked faces quickly turned to smiles as the children embraced their father. Emily and Maximus were in disbelief, asking the teachers and students around them if they knew their father was coming home.
Petrilli felt a myriad of emotions walking through the halls. He was extremely excited — and also nervous — after not seeing his kids for so long.
NORTHFIELD — New Jersey National Guard troops will remain at the Meadowview Nursing and Reha…
“I almost didn’t recognize him, he’s so much bigger than when I left,” Petrilli said of Maximus.
Emily and Maximus held onto their father tightly, clenching his uniform, as the halls filled with whistles and joy.
“I went from 0 to 100 with tears,” Petrilli said of the embrace.
Assumption Principal Joan Dollinger and Advancement Director Cathryn Flammer planned the surprise just a couple of days prior to hearing from Alicia that Victor was coming home.
The Petrilli family has a close relationship with Assumption Regional and its staff.
“We fell in love from day one,” Victor Petrilli said.
Joined by his family, Lewis took the oath of office as police chief this month at the reorga…
Alicia spoke of how important a support system is when having a husband who is deployed for long periods of time. The staff is always reaching out to help the Petrilli family, offering after school activities and to watch the kids if need be, she said.
“Anything we need, they’re there,” Alicia said.
Petrilli, who is also a New Jersey State Police trooper, is home for good and thrilled to get back into the swing of things with his family. He and Alicia are very involved in their children’s lives, from traveling together to fishing to coaching their sports teams.
Petrilli coached Emily’s traveling soccer team prior to his deployment. Some of her teammates also attend Assumption and were cheering along with the rest of the students upon his arrival.
Petrilli also can’t wait to start coaching Maximus in wrestling, as Maximus is just beginning to compete and Petrilli is an avid wrestler himself, having wrestled for Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing.
But the Petrillis are most excited to just be together again. Victor is ready to relax, sit by a fire and watch a movie with his family, specifically “Encanto,” the new Disney movie that his children can’t get enough of.
"We're just excited to spend time together," he said.
Staff Writer John Russo contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.