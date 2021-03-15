WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle two fires simultaneously on Fire Road; no injuries but dance studio damaged

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters responded to a fire at Dance and Fitness dance studio on Fire Road on Monday afternoon.
Calls came in of the fire around 1 p.m., according to Bill Danz, assistant fire chief for the township. Flames were under control in about 35 minutes.
Police had blocked off Fire Road between the Black Horse Pike and Delilah Road until about 3:45 p.m., Danz said.
The fire started in the rear of the building. All township departments —Cardiff, Bargaintown, Farmington and Scullville — Northfield, Pleasantville, Mays Landing and Atlantic City International Airport fire departments responded to the scene.
The building received extensive damage, Danz said. There were no injuries. The fire remains under investigation.
A mulch fire also began across the street at the same time but was unrelated to the structure fire, according to Danz. Crews battling the structure fire quickly extinguished the flames on the mulch fire.
Contact Nicholas Huba :
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
March 15, 2021
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.