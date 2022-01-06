WATCH NOW: Final weather forecast before another NJ winter storm begins

Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the final forecast before snow, wind and some rain strike New Jersey. A winter storm warning is in effect for inland Ocean and Atlantic counties, as well as all of Cumberland County Thursday night into Friday morning. An advisory for less harmful, but still impactful, weather is out for Cape May county and the shoreline from Cape May to coastal Ocean county.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
