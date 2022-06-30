 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Defining a heat wave is murky, here's one way to define it better

Heat Wave Martucci
Joe Martucci

Summer is the time for the most amount of outdoor fun! However, that fun can come at the price. Heat waves are the biggest weather killer in the United States. Between 1990 to 2019, an average of 138 people died from the heat, according to the National Weather Service.

The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one meteorologist says could bring a standard definition across the globe.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
