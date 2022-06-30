WATCH NOW: Defining a heat wave is murky, here's one way to define it better

Summer is the time for the most amount of outdoor fun! However, that fun can come at the price. Heat waves are the biggest weather killer in the United States. Between 1990 to 2019, an average of 138 people died from the heat, according to the National Weather Service.
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one meteorologist says could bring a standard definition across the globe.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.