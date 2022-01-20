 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Coastal storm just grazes area to start weekend, your Friday forecast
A nor'easter will bring heavy snow to Virginia and the Carolinas but South Jersey will only get a brief brush by with it early Saturday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the cold Friday will be the bigger story for most, with wind chills stays below 20 all day long.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
