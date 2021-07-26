 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Coast Guard rescues 7 from boat in poor weather well off Cape May
top story

WATCH NOW: Coast Guard rescues 7 from boat in poor weather well off Cape May

Coast Guard Rescue

Footage of a rescue 69 miles to the southeast of Cape May Sunday, July 25. The United States Coast Guard responded to a distress signal by a vessel that was caught in seas up to 10 feet high. 

 Joe Martucci

CAPE MAY, N.J. — The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a sport fishing boat in poor weather conditions weather 69 miles southeast of Cape May Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a small craft advisory for the area, indicating seas of four to six feet winds gusting up to 30 knots (35 miles per hour).

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, which covers the area of the ship's distress signal, received the initial report from Coast Guard Sector Virginia at 1:19 p.m., stating that a 40-foot sport fishing boat with seven people aboard had been beset by weather.

Seas were nearly 10 feet at the time of the report. 

Coast Guard crews aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk and an HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Coast Guard Station Indian River, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, were launched to assist.

All seven people were hoisted and taken to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.

“One of the scariest and most unpredictable places you can be is out on the water in a storm,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Petrenko, an operations specialist with the Sector Delaware Bay command center, in a statement. “Fortunately, they had life jackets, a registered EPIRB and a radio, which they used to call for help. If any one of those pieces had been missing, we might not have been as successful as we were.”

