WATCH NOW: Cape May County National Guard mom surprises daughters after 10 months overseas

“The girls kept asking me when I was coming and I just kept saying ‘before Easter,’” Czaja said.

Czaja and teachers Diane Bruesehoff and Tricia Massood coordinated the surprise.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It was really something today, really tremendous," principal McGuire said. "It was one of those moments I think her two children are going to remember forever."

He said the school was happy to host the heartwarming welcome home for Czaja, who he said is part of the Catholic school family. He said that in the last 10 months, the other students have really supported Skylar and Riley while their mom was serving the country.

The students applauded and sang "Happy Birthday" to Skylar, and Czaja handed out cupcakes.

Skylar said she was “really shocked” to see her mom walk up to the front of the auditorium and immediately thought how happy her little brother would be, too.

She said her friend, Isabella, had asked her in the morning, “Would you be shocked if your mom came home on your birthday?”

“Isabella was right,” Skylar said.

Riley, 14, said she was in disbelief, still processing the moment.