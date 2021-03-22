WATCH NOW: Cape May County National Guard mom surprises daughters after 10 months overseas

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Skylar and Riley Taylor filed into the gymnasium with about 20 of their classmates at Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School on Monday and took seats on the floor for a morning meeting.
It was Skylar's 9th birthday, and she happily chatted with two of her friends as Principal Tom McGuire made his way to the microphone to explain that they had a special guest visitor for this morning.
From the back of the room, Chief Warrant Officer Christine Czaja appeared in her fatigues and walked up to the front of the auditorium. Skylar turned in disbelief.
"Look who's here," McGuire said, and Skylar jumped to her feet, eyes welled with tears, and ran to greet her mom.
Skylar was soon joined by her sister, Riley. The two let out squeals of happiness as they embraced in a hug that lasted minutes.
The birthday surprise for Skylar marked the first time that she and Riley had seen their mother in nearly 10 months.
“I was so excited, just so emotional. It’s been a long time to be away, so just to get home and see them was just amazing,” said Czaja, 48, of Ocean View.
Czaja had recently returned to Texas from serving overseas in Iraq since June 2020 with the New Jersey Army National Guard and devised a plan to surprise her daughters, Skylar and Riley.
“The girls kept asking me when I was coming and I just kept saying ‘before Easter,’” Czaja said.
Czaja and teachers Diane Bruesehoff and Tricia Massood coordinated the surprise.
"It was really something today, really tremendous," principal McGuire said. "It was one of those moments I think her two children are going to remember forever."
He said the school was happy to host the heartwarming welcome home for Czaja, who he said is part of the Catholic school family. He said that in the last 10 months, the other students have really supported Skylar and Riley while their mom was serving the country.
The students applauded and sang "Happy Birthday" to Skylar, and Czaja handed out cupcakes.
Skylar said she was “really shocked” to see her mom walk up to the front of the auditorium and immediately thought how happy her little brother would be, too.
She said her friend, Isabella, had asked her in the morning, “Would you be shocked if your mom came home on your birthday?”
“Isabella was right,” Skylar said.
Riley, 14, said she was in disbelief, still processing the moment.
“I’m excited,” she said. “It’s been hard because we’ve been with our grandmom and things have been different, especially with COVID.”
She said she was looking forward to “going back to normal.”
Things would be going back to "the routine," soon, Czaja said as she already planned to take Skylar to her lacrosse practice after school. Later, the family would be getting together to celebrate.
"It just feels so good to be home," she said.
Czaja will soon return to her civilian job as a probation officer with the state of New Jersey.
