Meteorologist Joe Martucci is in Ventnor, soaking up the sun and dry breezes. It doesn't last long, though. Temperatures and dew points will rise and hit or miss thunderstorms, possibly severe, will be around. Joe explains when the rain-free times will be and what to expect.
August 26 Evening Forecast
