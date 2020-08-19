The shore saw a half inch to an inch of rain Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the sun will come. However, he's watching a few storms for the rest of the day. Joe has the full forecast and another look at the tropics.
Note: Due to the Downbeach Hurricane Seminar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, this will be the forecast for both the afternoon and evening.
Downbeach Community meeting on hurricanes and COVID-19 to be held tonight on The Press's Facebook page
Join your community leaders and utilities to learn what you need to be prepared for Hurrican…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.