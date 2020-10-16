WATCH NOW: Atlantic City police pull distraught man from parking garage ledge

ATLANTIC CITY — Police pulled a distraught man from the ledge of the Claridge parking garage Wednesday night in a harrowing scene captured on several of the officers' body cameras.

The man, whom police did not identify, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus for evaluation. His status was unknown.

Police first learned of the man from Pleasantville police at 8:43 p.m., when they reported the man was suicidal and threatening to jump off a bridge.

Officers began to check locations. Soon, police had a photograph of the man that he'd sent his family and determined he was on top of the Claridge hotel.

At 9:09 p.m., Officer Eric Knuttel, a member of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, found the man sitting on a ledge at the top of the garage.

Knuttel engaged him in conversation in an attempt to talk him off the ledge.

Police said the man was on a Facetime call. After about 10 minutes on the call, the man grew agitated and began walking toward the ledge. Officers moved in quick and grabbed him.

"Pull me back, pull me back!" one officer can be heard shouting.