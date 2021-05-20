WATCH NOW: Atlantic City police rescue children from ocean

ATLANTIC CITY — Police and bystanders rescued several children from the ocean last week.

At 5 p.m. May 11, officers responded to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard beach for reports of juveniles in distress in the ocean, police said. By the time they arrived, the children were rescued by Dijon Brooks and two unidentified men. A 4-year-old girl was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and the others were evaluated at the scene.

Three days later at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the Virginia Avenue beach for a report of three youths in the water, police said. Stephen Moore, of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, went into the water to help the children, 11- and 9-year-old girls and an 8-year-old boy. Officers Ramir Hayes and Brian Victoria-Garcia heard Moore calling for help upon arrival, and they could see Moore and the children were injured from an outfall pipe on which they were stuck.

The officers went into the water to help. Victoria-Garcia stayed on the pipe to assist Moore while Hayes placed the 11-year-old on his back to carry her to shore. He came back and did the same for the 9-year-old.