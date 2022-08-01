WATCH NOW: Atlantic City police break up homeless encampment under Playground Pier

ATLANTIC CITY — City police broke up a homeless encampment under the Playground Pier early Monday morning.
Approximately 30 people were found living under the pier.
We were allowed under the boardwalk. Here’s a few photos to give you a sense of how these people were living. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/dwoz7PkoAR— Eric Conklin (@ACPressConklin) August 1, 2022
The sweep was not connected to the upcoming Phish concerts or Tidal Music Festival, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.