WATCH NOW: Atlantic City mayor, police chief demonstrate juvenile siren system

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. and public safety officials debuted an improved siren system and addressed an increase in violence in the resort during a news conference Thursday.

The siren system, which has been in place for about nine years, was refurbished and expanded with money from the COVID-19 Economic Relief Act.

The system will warn residents about extreme weather and emergency situations and will help enforce the citywide curfew for juveniles.

"We searched high, we searched low and we were able to use some of our COVID funds to make this happen," Small said. "It's not just a curfew system but in case of an emergency, we'll be able to get the message out to the entire city over the loudspeakers that are strategically placed around the city, on the Boardwalk and in every neighborhood."

The curfew ordinance, which was enacted by City Council in 2006, prohibits anyone younger than 18 from being in public places without a parent from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

After 10 p.m., anyone who appears to be under 18 and doesn’t have a parent present will be subject to being stopped by officers.

Juveniles found in violation of the curfew will be brought to the Public Safety Building, and a parent or guardian will be notified.