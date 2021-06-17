WATCH NOW: Atlantic City mayor, police chief demonstrate juvenile siren system

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. and public safety officials debuted an improved siren system and addressed an increase in violence in the resort during a news conference Thursday.
The siren system, which has been in place for about nine years, was refurbished and expanded with money from the COVID-19 Economic Relief Act.
The system will warn residents about extreme weather and emergency situations and will help enforce the citywide curfew for juveniles.
"We searched high, we searched low and we were able to use some of our COVID funds to make this happen," Small said. "It's not just a curfew system but in case of an emergency, we'll be able to get the message out to the entire city over the loudspeakers that are strategically placed around the city, on the Boardwalk and in every neighborhood."
The curfew ordinance, which was enacted by City Council in 2006, prohibits anyone younger than 18 from being in public places without a parent from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
After 10 p.m., anyone who appears to be under 18 and doesn’t have a parent present will be subject to being stopped by officers.
Juveniles found in violation of the curfew will be brought to the Public Safety Building, and a parent or guardian will be notified.
Violators and their parents can be issued summonses, and penalties could include fines of up to $1,000 and community service.
According to interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos, there are exceptions to the curfew.
"Some exceptions to the ordinance are an emergency, a school function that you're going to or from or an errand you're running with your parents' permission," Sarkos said.
Small asked parents to keep track of their children so the new system can work to its fullest potential.
"We want to ask the parents to hold their household accountable because if the violation of the curfew is going to happen, the parents are going to be held accountable," Small said. "For us to grow as a city, and to continuously mean that it truly takes a village (to raise a child), that village and charity starts at home. Government doesn't raise your children, government is here to assist."
Small also addressed the recent uptick in violence in the resort.
"It's been a rough few weeks here with violent and tragic deaths," Small said. "I just want to say this: This is something this administration takes very seriously."
On Wednesday, a shooting near Maryland and Baltic avenues left one man dead and another wounded. Another shooting June 8 killed one man and injured two women.
Small said even the best efforts can't fix the violence issue completely.
"We're not going to solve everything, let's not kid ourselves," Small said. "With the curfew, there is going to be violators, that's not going to solve everything."
In addition to the curfew enforcement, Small cited other ways his administration has tried to deter crime and violence in the resort.
"We've secured jobs for the younger people, we're working with the LIT (Leaders in Training) program, we've given opportunities for people that have not-so-great backgrounds to get into labor unions," Small said. "We're doing our part, but at the end of the day, we cannot control every person let alone every person with a gun who intends to do harm. ... Step up, we're doing what we can do, do what you can do."
Despite the state of violence in the city, Small said, "Things will get better."
