WATCH NOW: Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small gives State of the City speech
featured

WATCH NOW: Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small gives State of the City speech

acreorg_small_swearing_in5

Gov. Phil Murphy, background, swears in Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. on Jan. 6 via Zoom.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small will give his second State of the City address at 7 p.m. Thursday, as the nation ends its first year of COVID-19 restrictions that severely affected the casino industry.

He will give the speech at the Atlantic City Convention Center, and it can be viewed live on both The Press of Atlantic City and on the city's website.

The speech is expected to be positive despite the resort's challenges. Small consistently peppers his speeches with the slogan "It's a great day here in the City of Atlantic City" as he enters yet another election year.

There has been some good news for the resort. The Atlantic City Police Department recently reported serious crime was down 33% in 2020, and the longtime eyesore of the vacant former Trump Plaza casino tower will come down next week in a highly publicized implosion.

He announced it as a goal to get the building down in his first State of the City address last January, Small said during a Wednesday news conference on the implosion plan.

"It's 13 months and one day later, and it's coming down," Small said.

But the city also has been among the most affected in the nation by COVID-19 restrictions.

Atlantic City's casinos were closed from March through June last year, and only allowed to reopen with limited restaurant and bar service — a mainstay of gamers. That put about 30,000 people out of work for months at the height, and casino employment has not yet rebounded.

Gov. Phil Murphy finally lifted a 10 p.m. curfew on all indoor dining just last week but kept a prohibition on bar service.

The Atlantic City-Hammonton metro area, which basically encompasses all of Atlantic County, has been in the top three metro areas in the nation for unemployment rates and increases in unemployment during the pandemic. The other two topping that list were other big tourism and/or gaming sites: The greater Las Vegas area and Kahului-Wiluku-Lahaina in Hawaii.

Last spring, the Atlantic County metro area had an unemployment rate double that of the state and nation at 33.3%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Small ran unsuccessfully against former Mayor Frank Gilliam in 2017, only to see Gilliam's first two years marred by scandals, a guilty plea to wire fraud and stealing $87,000 from a youth basketball league, and his resignation in October 2019.

Small was appointed interim mayor until an election was held in 2020 to fill the final year of Gilliam's term. He won that election in November.

But now he must run for his own first, four-year term.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

