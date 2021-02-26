 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: A wet weekend to come, your February 26 forecast
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: A wet weekend to come, your February 26 forecast

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday will continue the dry streak in southeastern New Jersey, but that'll go away as a streak of rainy days will be on the way. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains when it'll be wettest and has Press Reporter Vincent Jackson's top five songs of 2020.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News